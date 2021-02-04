Which Institutions Own Shares In Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)?

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) is 9.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITCB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.18% off the consensus price target high of $6.08 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 2.21% and 10.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 23.28% off its SMA200. ITCB registered -24.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.53.

The stock witnessed a 5.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.68%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) has around 3811 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $2.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.54. Profit margin for the company is -46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.40% and -28.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Corpbanca is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year.

Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Itau Corpbanca (ITCB), with institutional investors hold 0.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 341.61M, and float is at 101.08M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 0.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.3 million shares valued at $1.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the ITCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.49 million to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $0.42 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 73650.0 with a market value of $0.28 million.

Itau Corpbanca (ITCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) that is trading -0.99% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -30.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -83.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.