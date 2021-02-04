Which Institutions Own Shares In JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is 6.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.06 and a high of $30.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $27.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.03% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -22.95% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $27.05, the stock is -1.33% and 6.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 30.96% off its SMA200. JELD registered 12.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.49.

The stock witnessed a 10.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.58%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $4.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.83 and Fwd P/E is 14.49. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 346.37% and -10.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 96.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.61M, and float is at 66.46M with Short Float at 3.24%. Institutions hold 95.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 8.0 million shares valued at $180.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the JELD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.9 million shares valued at $155.98 million to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.65 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $127.63 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 5.4 million with a market value of $121.98 million.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Michel Gary S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Michel Gary S bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $12.68 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that VINING SCOTT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $24.34 per share for $25338.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7932.0 shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Doerre Laura W (EVP, General Counsel & CCO) disposed off 3,729 shares at an average price of $24.34 for $90764.0. The insider now directly holds 58,282 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Griffon Corporation (GFF) that is trading 25.69% up over the past 12 months. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is 12.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.