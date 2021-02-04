Which Institutions Own Shares In Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)?

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) is -6.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $13.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $79.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.56% off the consensus price target high of $79.41 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.56% higher than the price target low of $79.41 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -4.96% and -12.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -51.16% off its SMA200. DNK registered -78.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9561 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3162.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.00%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) has around 4506 employees, a market worth around $541.00M and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.96% and -80.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (648.40%).

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.20% this year.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 24.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.38M, and float is at 21.83M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 23.96% of the Float.