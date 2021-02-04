Which Institutions Own Shares In TopBuild Corp. (BLD)?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is 11.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.83 and a high of $222.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLD stock was last observed hovering at around $209.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.68% off its average median price target of $206.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.52% off the consensus price target high of $241.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.96% lower than the price target low of $184.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.00, the stock is 2.44% and 9.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 36.68% off its SMA200. BLD registered 83.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $196.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $170.09.

The stock witnessed a 13.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.64%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $6.77B and $2.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.99 and Fwd P/E is 22.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 275.71% and -7.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TopBuild Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.97 with sales reaching $713.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Top Institutional Holders

450 institutions hold shares in TopBuild Corp. (BLD), with 425.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 99.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.85M, and float is at 32.60M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 98.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.06 million shares valued at $693.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the BLD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.23 million shares valued at $550.48 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 2.08 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $355.73 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $258.28 million.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at TopBuild Corp. (BLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Volas Gerald, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Volas Gerald sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $177.72 per share for a total of $4.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

TopBuild Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Peterson John S. (Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $182.44 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8315.0 shares of the BLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Raia Steven P (President, TruTeam Operations) disposed off 1,255 shares at an average price of $167.53 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 588 shares of TopBuild Corp. (BLD).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 88.07% higher over the past 12 months. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 10.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.