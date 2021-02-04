Who are the Institutional Holders in Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)?

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is 13.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The XAIR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 33.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is -2.09% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -2.69% off its SMA200. XAIR registered -2.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.65.

The stock witnessed a 0.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.71%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $116.98M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.02% and -52.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.20%).

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $270k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.30% year-over-year.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), with 3.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.00% while institutional investors hold 20.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.12M, and float is at 16.03M with Short Float at 10.85%. Institutions hold 17.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.65 million shares valued at $3.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.33% of the XAIR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.58 million shares valued at $3.03 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kingdon Capital Management LLC which holds 0.51 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $2.65 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $1.19 million.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BECK DOUGLAS, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BECK DOUGLAS bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $5.28 per share for a total of $15840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21460.0 shares.

Beyond Air Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Lisi Steven A. (CEO, Chairman) bought a total of 38,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $5.28 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 929.0 shares of the XAIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, BECK DOUGLAS (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.88 for $14640.0. The insider now directly holds 64,710 shares of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR).