Who are the Institutional Holders in CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)?

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) is 16.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLPS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 2.35% and 9.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 24.96% off its SMA200. CLPS registered 3.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2836 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1286.

The stock witnessed a 15.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.36%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has around 2746 employees, a market worth around $57.75M and $89.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.90% and -41.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 184.70% this year.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), with 11.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.69% while institutional investors hold 1.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.23M, and float is at 4.88M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 0.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 42931.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.27% of the CLPS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 19894.0 shares valued at $54909.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 14825.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $40918.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 4828.0 with a market value of $13325.0.