Who are the Institutional Holders in Noodles & Company (NDLS)?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is 6.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $9.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The NDLS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.43, the stock is -2.66% and 2.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.07% off its SMA200. NDLS registered 12.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.78.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.81%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $372.69M and $400.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.67. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.47% and -9.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noodles & Company (NDLS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noodles & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $107.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Noodles & Company (NDLS), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.09% while institutional investors hold 93.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.36M, and float is at 35.04M with Short Float at 4.75%. Institutions hold 84.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.7 million shares valued at $39.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.84% of the NDLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 3.83 million shares valued at $26.28 million to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.16 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $14.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $13.16 million.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Noodles & Company (NDLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boennighausen David James, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Boennighausen David James sold 799 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $8.71 per share for a total of $6959.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Noodles & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Boennighausen David James (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $8.70 per share for $13050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the NDLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Catterton-Noodles Holdings, LL (Multiple Owners) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $7.50 for $7.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,787,476 shares of Noodles & Company (NDLS).

Noodles & Company (NDLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 52.81% up over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 18.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.16.