Who is the Top Investor In Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) is 11.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.75 and a high of $41.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CQP stock was last observed hovering at around $38.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.42% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -23.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.41, the stock is 3.66% and 6.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 10.36% off its SMA200. CQP registered 1.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.23.

The stock witnessed a 13.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.36%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) has around 1530 employees, a market worth around $19.27B and $6.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.11 and Fwd P/E is 15.37. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.03% and -5.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP), with 239.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.57% while institutional investors hold 92.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 484.00M, and float is at 40.75M with Short Float at 3.31%. Institutions hold 46.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 205.89 million shares valued at $6.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 42.54% of the CQP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 4.88 million shares valued at $162.26 million to account for 1.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.49 million shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $49.58 million, while Energy Income Partners, LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $42.99 million.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BX Rockies Platform Co LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BX Rockies Platform Co LLC bought 42,425 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $34.93 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.29 million shares.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that BX Rockies Platform Co LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 71,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $34.96 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.32 million shares of the CQP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, BX Rockies Platform Co LLC (10% Owner) acquired 73,359 shares at an average price of $33.98 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 2,323,778 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP).

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -1.21% down over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -16.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.56% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.41.