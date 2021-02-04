Who is the Top Investor In Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA)?

Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is 17.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $14.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -2.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.34, the stock is 4.58% and 17.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 101.46% off its SMA200. CTRA registered 98.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 223.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.00.

The stock witnessed a 21.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.22%, and is 15.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.27% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $258.40M and $1.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 591.19% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Contura Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.82 with sales reaching $367.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.10% in year-over-year returns.

Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.87% while institutional investors hold 85.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.32M, and float is at 16.39M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 77.59% of the Float.

Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Contura Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.