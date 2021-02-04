Who is the Top Investor In Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)?

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is 13.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $36.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.34% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.21, the stock is 2.52% and 14.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 51.25% off its SMA200. KOP registered 7.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.36.

The stock witnessed a 18.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.63%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has around 2120 employees, a market worth around $756.66M and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.79% and -4.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koppers Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $374.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP), with 909.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.32% while institutional investors hold 92.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.05M, and float is at 20.10M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 88.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.02 million shares valued at $63.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the KOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.14 million shares valued at $44.74 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 1.77 million shares representing 8.38% and valued at over $36.92 million, while SouthernSun Asset Management, LLC holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $18.2 million.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feng Xudong, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Feng Xudong sold 3,752 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $27.35 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32192.0 shares.

Koppers Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that BALL M LEROY (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $24.67 per share for $61675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the KOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Pearce Bradley A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $25500.0. The insider now directly holds 22,221 shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP).

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading 16.23% up over the past 12 months. Cabot Corporation (CBT) is 12.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.22% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.