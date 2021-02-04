Who is the Top Investor In Radware Ltd. (RDWR)?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) is 4.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $29.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDWR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.9% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.04% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $29.13, the stock is 3.18% and 8.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 16.47% off its SMA200. RDWR registered 12.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.22%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) has around 358 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $248.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.75 and Fwd P/E is 36.87. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.82% and -1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radware Ltd. (RDWR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radware Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $67.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Radware Ltd. (RDWR), with 7.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.06% while institutional investors hold 89.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.34M, and float is at 38.29M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 73.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cadian Capital Management, LLC with over 4.38 million shares valued at $106.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the RDWR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Senvest Management LLC with 3.08 million shares valued at $74.54 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 2.43 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $58.87 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $52.09 million.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is trading 24.82% up over the past 12 months. Allot Ltd. (ALLT) is 8.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.87.