Who is the Top Investor In Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP)?

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP) is 13.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.96 and a high of $16.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEAP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.80, the stock is 4.03% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 5.71% at the moment leaves the stock 14.80% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.87.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% in the last 1 month and is 9.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 35.04% and -8.64% from its 52-week high.

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $668.07M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP), with institutional investors hold 1.25% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 1.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dupont Capital Management with over 5000.0 shares valued at $64950.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the LEAP Shares outstanding.