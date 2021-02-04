Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)?

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is 7.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.01 and a high of $70.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBU stock was last observed hovering at around $66.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.35% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.18% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.71, the stock is -0.71% and 2.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 11.23% off its SMA200. CBU registered -1.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.51%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has around 2752 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $391.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.41 and Fwd P/E is 22.40. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.91% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Bank System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $153.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), with 722.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 73.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.65M, and float is at 52.76M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 72.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.73 million shares valued at $421.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.44% of the CBU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.81 million shares valued at $316.26 million to account for 10.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.56 million shares representing 8.52% and valued at over $248.38 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $127.87 million.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SKERRITT SUSAN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SKERRITT SUSAN E bought 119 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $62.33 per share for a total of $7417.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 380.0 shares.

Community Bank System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that SKERRITT SUSAN E (Director) bought a total of 161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $62.01 per share for $9984.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 261.0 shares of the CBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Whipple John F. (Director) disposed off 6,631 shares at an average price of $64.15 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 1,432 shares of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU).

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -14.09% down over the past 12 months. Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is -20.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.47.