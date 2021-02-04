Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is 2.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTEC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $7.43, the stock is 0.11% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 93.36% off its SMA200. GTEC registered 83.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 166.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.52.

The stock witnessed a 3.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 281.03%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $72.07M and $54.87M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 563.39% and -34.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $81.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 336.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 77.60% in year-over-year returns.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), with 8.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 88.35% while institutional investors hold 7.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.02M, and float is at 1.12M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 0.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with over 29000.0 shares valued at $69600.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the GTEC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 12228.0 shares valued at $29347.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are K2 Principal Fund, L.P. which holds 10000.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $24000.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 685.0 with a market value of $1644.0.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yanming Liu, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yanming Liu sold 895,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $0.00 per share for a total of $278.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.