Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)?

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) is 9.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.45 and a high of $46.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -38.89% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.50, the stock is -4.29% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 25.70% off its SMA200. RPTX registered a gain of 55.73% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.04.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.59%, and is 10.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.83% and -19.25% from its 52-week high.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $1.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.60% this year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), with 590.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 88.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.76M, and float is at 36.18M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 86.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.43 million shares valued at $105.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the RPTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 3.06 million shares valued at $94.3 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MPM Asset Management, LLC which holds 3.0 million shares representing 8.17% and valued at over $92.43 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.50% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $84.82 million.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zinda Michael, the company’s EVP, Chief Science Officer. SEC filings show that Zinda Michael sold 19,696 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $33.67 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50533.0 shares.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Zinda Michael (EVP, Chief Science Officer) sold a total of 15,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $34.25 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70229.0 shares of the RPTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Zinda Michael (EVP, Chief Science Officer) disposed off 432 shares at an average price of $33.14 for $14316.0. The insider now directly holds 85,229 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX).