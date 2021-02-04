Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is 5.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $150.06 and a high of $419.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $405.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $412.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.26% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -20.5% lower than the price target low of $335.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $403.69, the stock is 0.35% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 35.39% off its SMA200. ZBRA registered 62.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $393.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $321.56.

The stock witnessed a 6.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.75%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $21.81B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.92 and Fwd P/E is 27.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.02% and -3.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.74 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Top Institutional Holders

910 institutions hold shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), with 602.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 91.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.30M, and float is at 52.71M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 90.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.97 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the ZBRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.99 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 7.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.09 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $528.66 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $369.61 million.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTS JANICE M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBERTS JANICE M sold 2,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $373.09 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7523.0 shares.

Zebra Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Cho Michael (SVP, Corporate Development) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $383.22 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2352.0 shares of the ZBRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Williams Stephen Edgar (SVP, Global Supply Chain) disposed off 1,052 shares at an average price of $379.58 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 3,530 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA).

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brady Corporation (BRC) that is -18.15% lower over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 17.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.