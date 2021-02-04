Why Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is -2.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.55 and a high of $169.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSL stock was last observed hovering at around $150.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $172.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.4% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.78% lower than the price target low of $146.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.52, the stock is -0.54% and -0.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 15.82% off its SMA200. CSL registered -6.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $136.03.

The stock witnessed a -1.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.04%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $8.25B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.61 and Fwd P/E is 21.61. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.33% and -10.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Top Institutional Holders

531 institutions hold shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), with 533.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 93.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.10M, and float is at 52.84M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 92.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.14 million shares valued at $629.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the CSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.82 million shares valued at $589.72 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 3.5 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $428.39 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $418.85 million.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roche Robert M., the company’s VP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Roche Robert M. sold 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $150.03 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22526.0 shares.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Roche Robert M. (VP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $150.00 per share for $60000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22526.0 shares of the CSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, KOCH D CHRISTIAN (CEO & President) disposed off 36,787 shares at an average price of $143.14 for $5.27 million. The insider now directly holds 152,289 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 0.49% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 11.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.03.