Why Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) is the topic of conversation today

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) is -23.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $9.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.77% off the consensus price target high of $9.73 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.77% higher than the price target low of $9.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is -18.97% and -21.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -6.78% off its SMA200. CEL registered -1.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7333 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1730.

The stock witnessed a -25.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.33%, and is -11.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) has around 3265 employees, a market worth around $571.65M and $1.11B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -32.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL), with 77.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.60% while institutional investors hold 33.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.81M, and float is at 77.72M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 17.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.85 million shares valued at $15.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the CEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.77 million shares valued at $7.24 million to account for 1.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 1.28 million shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $4.03 million, while Altshuler Shaham Ltd holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $4.36 million.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL): Who are the competitors?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is -20.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 42710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.