Why ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) is the topic of conversation today

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) is 32.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.39 and a high of $22.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECOM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.47% off the consensus price target high of $24.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.20, the stock is 10.51% and 25.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 36.61% off its SMA200. ECOM registered 121.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.64.

The stock witnessed a 38.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.17%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has around 642 employees, a market worth around $628.79M and $139.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.51 and Fwd P/E is 22.80. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 382.90% and -5.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $37.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), with 778.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.68% while institutional investors hold 95.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.80M, and float is at 28.22M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 93.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 2.61 million shares valued at $37.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the ECOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.32 million shares valued at $33.56 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.1 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $30.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.00% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $29.39 million.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINGO M SCOT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WINGO M SCOT sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $15.96 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93226.0 shares.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that WINGO M SCOT (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $16.42 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ECOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, WINGO M SCOT (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $13.90 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 193,226 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 24.68% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -20.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.