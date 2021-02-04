Why has AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) gained 9.00% in last trading?

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) is 32.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUTO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is 9.93% and 13.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 9.00% at the moment leaves the stock 37.73% off its SMA200. AUTO registered 63.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8809 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9750.

The stock witnessed a 26.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is 11.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $42.58M and $86.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 554.00% and -45.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.90%).

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoWeb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $17.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.00% in year-over-year returns.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.24% while institutional investors hold 27.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.15M, and float is at 9.85M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 20.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $1.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.76% of the AUTO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EAM Investors, LLC with 0.24 million shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 1.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.21 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $0.67 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.61% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) that is trading 28.07% up over the past 12 months. Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is 40.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.