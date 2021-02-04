Why has Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRBU) gained 2.43% in last trading?

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRBU) is 31.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The DCRBU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is 13.94% and 29.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 35.71% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.16.

The stock witnessed a 32.89% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.41%, and is 11.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 53.50% and -15.27% from its 52-week high.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRBU) Analyst Forecasts

.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRBU) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRBU), with institutional investors hold 22.33% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC with over 34000.0 shares valued at $0.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the DCRBU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tuttle Tactical Management with 28272.0 shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding.