Why has MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) dropped 0.00% in last trading?

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) is 32.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $19.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The MX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.68% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.92, the stock is 3.63% and 18.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 39.47% off its SMA200. MX registered 23.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.72.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.11%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has around 2451 employees, a market worth around $654.08M and $564.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.00 and Fwd P/E is 22.80. Profit margin for the company is 53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.44% and -9.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $124.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -461.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.80% in year-over-year returns.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.14% while institutional investors hold 102.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.28M, and float is at 34.45M with Short Float at 9.35%. Institutions hold 99.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 2.96 million shares valued at $40.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the MX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 2.94 million shares valued at $40.27 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rubric Capital Management LP which holds 2.61 million shares representing 7.35% and valued at over $35.79 million, while Brigade Capital Management, LLC holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $28.18 million.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $14.46 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $14.28 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the MX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $14.20 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 1,219,806 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX).

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is trading 158.80% up over the past 12 months. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is 48.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.92.