Why has National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) dropped -1.04% in last trading?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.34 and a high of $38.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.29% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.20, the stock is 2.10% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 14.66% off its SMA200. NSA registered 6.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.15.

The stock witnessed a 8.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.49%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has around 459 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $418.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.15 and Fwd P/E is 50.75. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.35% and -2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $111.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -307.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Top Institutional Holders

324 institutions hold shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.61% while institutional investors hold 100.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.89M, and float is at 61.76M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 90.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.81 million shares valued at $353.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.63% of the NSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.31 million shares valued at $304.39 million to account for 13.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.78 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $123.63 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 3.14 million with a market value of $102.76 million.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FISCHER TAMARA D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that FISCHER TAMARA D bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $33.26 per share for a total of $13304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17100.0 shares.

National Storage Affiliates Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Van Mourick Mark (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $36.75 per share for $73500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Van Mourick Mark (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $24.51 for $49020.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) that is trading -41.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.4.