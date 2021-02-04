Why has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) gained 2.74% in last trading?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) is 24.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $62.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRRK stock was last observed hovering at around $59.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.24% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.25% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.64, the stock is 11.42% and 21.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 128.35% off its SMA200. SRRK registered 363.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 378.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.81.

The stock witnessed a 29.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.01%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $19.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 536.31% and -3.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.30%).

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $6.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.01% while institutional investors hold 98.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.78M, and float is at 29.26M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 85.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.48 million shares valued at $79.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.32% of the SRRK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.9 million shares valued at $51.32 million to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bellevue Group AG which holds 2.84 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $50.28 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 7.42% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $44.14 million.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carven Gregory John, the company’s Head of Research. SEC filings show that Carven Gregory John sold 19,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $56.57 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26860.0 shares.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Gilman Michael (Director) sold a total of 3,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $59.26 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43959.0 shares of the SRRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Carven Gregory John (Head of Research) disposed off 36,774 shares at an average price of $59.41 for $2.18 million. The insider now directly holds 45,960 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK).