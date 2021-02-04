Why Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is 35.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $22.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The LQDT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -54.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -116.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.60, the stock is 16.02% and 37.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 138.54% off its SMA200. LQDT registered 309.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 299.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

The stock witnessed a 32.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 150.00%, and is 13.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has around 574 employees, a market worth around $711.72M and $205.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.09. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 617.61% and -2.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidity Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $61.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), with 6.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.94% while institutional investors hold 80.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.58M, and float is at 24.65M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 64.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.94 million shares valued at $29.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.77% of the LQDT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.67 million shares valued at $19.91 million to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. which holds 2.24 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $16.71 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 1.74 million with a market value of $12.95 million.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Angrick William P III, the company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. SEC filings show that Angrick William P III bought 49,194 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $7.91 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.45 million shares.

Liquidity Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that Angrick William P III (Chairman of the Board and CEO) bought a total of 45,373 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $7.42 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.4 million shares of the LQDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Guzman Sam (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.16 for $51600.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 1047.85% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 210.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.