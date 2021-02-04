Why Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) is the topic of conversation today

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) is 59.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The SALM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is 6.89% and 31.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 45.64% off its SMA200. SALM registered 22.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3567 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2056.

The stock witnessed a 45.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.78%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.34% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) has around 1133 employees, a market worth around $52.62M and $236.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.38% and -36.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Analyst Forecasts

Salem Media Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $62.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -761.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), with 12.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.39% while institutional investors hold 18.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.68M, and float is at 11.12M with Short Float at 5.00%. Institutions hold 9.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 0.37 million shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.75% of the SALM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 1.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.34 million shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EVANS DAVID, the company’s President – New Media. SEC filings show that EVANS DAVID sold 5,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $8434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Salem Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that EVANS DAVID (President – New Media) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $1.65 per share for $3968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5102.0 shares of the SALM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, EVANS DAVID (President – New Media) disposed off 5,700 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $9406.0. The insider now directly holds 7,502 shares of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading 58.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.97% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.