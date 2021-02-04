Why Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Are Going Crazy

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is 8.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.65 and a high of $89.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMN stock was last observed hovering at around $73.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.99% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.04% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.97, the stock is 1.54% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 30.05% off its SMA200. AMN registered 6.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.26.

The stock witnessed a 7.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.69%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has around 3236 employees, a market worth around $3.53B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.64 and Fwd P/E is 22.06. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.83% and -17.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $625.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), with 447.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 101.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.48M, and float is at 46.57M with Short Float at 2.85%. Institutions hold 100.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.21 million shares valued at $421.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.33% of the AMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.86 million shares valued at $283.87 million to account for 10.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Riverbridge Partners LLC which holds 1.53 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $104.13 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $87.52 million.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Denise L, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Jackson Denise L sold 798 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $70.45 per share for a total of $56218.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20152.0 shares.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that SALKA SUSAN R (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 14,882 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $71.28 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27723.0 shares of the AMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Jackson Denise L (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,872 shares at an average price of $71.17 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 20,950 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 16.63% up over the past 12 months. Kforce Inc. (KFRC) is 17.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.79.