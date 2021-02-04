Why Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Are Going Crazy

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) is 46.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 11.05% and 34.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 85.18% off its SMA200. ARC registered 72.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7470 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3050.

The stock witnessed a 40.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.07%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $98.08M and $317.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 538.24% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $98.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC), with 8.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.16% while institutional investors hold 57.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.75M, and float is at 35.46M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 46.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.32 million shares valued at $2.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the ARC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with 1.99 million shares valued at $1.79 million to account for 4.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.74 million shares representing 3.98% and valued at over $1.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $1.48 million.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam sold 487,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.77 million shares.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 182,461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $1.30 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.26 million shares of the ARC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 15,378 shares at an average price of $1.38 for $21222.0. The insider now directly holds 2,442,783 shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC).

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) that is trading 5.30% up over the past 12 months. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is -25.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.