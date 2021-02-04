Why Shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Are Going Crazy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) is -14.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $11.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The INDO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is 0.90% and 20.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 34.53% off its SMA200. INDO registered -16.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.86.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.15%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.99% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $57.16M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 312.99% and -46.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.20% year-over-year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), with 6M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.99% while institutional investors hold 0.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.38M, and float is at 1.41M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 0.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 3170.0 shares valued at $14550.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the INDO Shares outstanding.