Why Shares of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Are Going Crazy

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) is -0.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.46 and a high of $35.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.65% lower than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.88, the stock is -4.13% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 23.43% off its SMA200. WSBC registered -12.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.59.

The stock witnessed a 0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.39%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) has around 2705 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $541.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.13% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WesBanco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $121.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in WesBanco Inc. (WSBC), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 63.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.22M, and float is at 65.36M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 61.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.76 million shares valued at $123.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the WSBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.03 million shares valued at $107.4 million to account for 7.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.65 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $99.42 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $72.98 million.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEMLER KERRY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEMLER KERRY M bought 233 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $29.96 per share for a total of $6981.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14203.0 shares.

WesBanco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that STEMLER KERRY M (Director) bought a total of 267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $30.07 per share for $8029.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98286.0 shares of the WSBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, RICHMOND BRENT E (EVP – Treasury) disposed off 1,827 shares at an average price of $29.72 for $54303.0. The insider now directly holds 22,972 shares of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading -5.13% down over the past 12 months. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is 1.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.64.