Why should you buy stock in CAE Inc. (CAE)?

CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is -11.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $31.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAE stock was last observed hovering at around $24.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $27.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.19% off the consensus price target high of $33.80 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.05% higher than the price target low of $24.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.61, the stock is -2.46% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 33.30% off its SMA200. CAE registered -18.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.66.

The stock witnessed a -7.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.84%, and is 10.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

CAE Inc. (CAE) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $7.08B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 142.25 and Fwd P/E is 32.17. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.12% and -22.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

CAE Inc. (CAE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CAE Inc. (CAE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CAE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $611.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

CAE Inc. (CAE) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in CAE Inc. (CAE), with 313.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 68.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.78M, and float is at 265.39M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 68.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 17.81 million shares valued at $260.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the CAE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with 16.65 million shares valued at $243.39 million to account for 5.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 9.53 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $139.39 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $116.05 million.

CAE Inc. (CAE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.44.