Why should you buy stock in Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)?

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) is 6.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $28.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEU stock was last observed hovering at around $21.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.78% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -36.83% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.63, the stock is 12.04% and 22.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 13.92% at the moment leaves the stock 93.34% off its SMA200. LEU registered 270.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.53.

The stock witnessed a 15.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.92%, and is 25.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.16% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $315.76M and $210.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.74 and Fwd P/E is 13.95. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 555.05% and -13.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrus Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), with 3.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.21% while institutional investors hold 36.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.72M, and float is at 7.79M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 25.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Old West Investment Management, LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $7.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the LEU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.4 million shares valued at $3.38 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.39 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $3.28 million, while Sara-Bay Financial holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $8.5 million.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PONEMAN DANIEL B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PONEMAN DANIEL B sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $20.57 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Centrus Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that PONEMAN DANIEL B (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $26.83 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the LEU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, SCOTT DENNIS JOHN (SVP, GEN COUN, CCO & CORP SECY) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $12.56 for $94217.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU).

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 58.92% up over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is -3.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.