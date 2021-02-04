Why should you buy stock in Inari Medical Inc. (NARI)?

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) is 19.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.55 and a high of $109.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The NARI stock was last observed hovering at around $103.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $103.97, the stock is 9.89% and 28.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 53.74% off its SMA200. NARI registered a gain of 60.92% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.06.

The stock witnessed a 22.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.54%, and is 13.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $5.06B and $110.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1792.59 and Fwd P/E is 5776.11. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.88% and -5.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Analyst Forecasts

Inari Medical Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $41.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Inari Medical Inc. (NARI), with 15.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.68% while institutional investors hold 79.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.34M, and float is at 32.90M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 53.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 1.34 million shares valued at $92.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.75% of the NARI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 0.85 million shares valued at $58.56 million to account for 1.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.83 million shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $57.01 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $52.91 million.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Insider Activity

A total of 159 insider transactions have happened at Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 140 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tu Thomas, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Tu Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $98.49 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28091.0 shares.

Inari Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Tu Thomas (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $100.42 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28091.0 shares of the NARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Hoffman William (President and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $100.68 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 1,141,916 shares of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI).