Will HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) is 11.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.95 and a high of $26.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -21.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.25, the stock is -1.35% and 9.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 12.27% off its SMA200. HSTM registered -7.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.16.

The stock witnessed a 8.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.96%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) has around 849 employees, a market worth around $779.40M and $245.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.72 and Fwd P/E is 260.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.08% and -10.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HealthStream Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $59.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in HealthStream Inc. (HSTM), with 6.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.38% while institutional investors hold 94.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.96M, and float is at 25.22M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 75.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.03 million shares valued at $80.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.71% of the HSTM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.7 million shares valued at $54.23 million to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Brothers Harriman & Co which holds 1.71 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $34.23 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $28.58 million.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading 122.22% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.26.