Will Inogen Inc. (INGN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) is 15.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.57 and a high of $55.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The INGN stock was last observed hovering at around $50.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.22% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -71.57% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.47, the stock is 8.29% and 20.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 41.77% off its SMA200. INGN registered 13.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.92.

The stock witnessed a 17.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.66%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) has around 1020 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $313.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.71% and -7.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inogen Inc. (INGN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $69.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in Inogen Inc. (INGN), with 286.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 99.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.00M, and float is at 21.83M with Short Float at 5.25%. Institutions hold 97.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 3.94 million shares valued at $114.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.80% of the INGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Novo Holdings A/S with 3.55 million shares valued at $102.93 million to account for 16.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.02 million shares representing 13.64% and valued at over $87.49 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.46% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $54.24 million.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Inogen Inc. (INGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Brenton, the company’s EVP, Engineering. SEC filings show that Taylor Brenton sold 14,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $49.70 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56592.0 shares.

Inogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Bauerlein Alison (EVP, Finance, & CFO) sold a total of 8,973 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $50.04 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2315.0 shares of the INGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Taylor Brenton (EVP, Engineering) disposed off 7,942 shares at an average price of $50.02 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 56,592 shares of Inogen Inc. (INGN).

Inogen Inc. (INGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 20.95% up over the past 12 months. Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is 0.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.66.