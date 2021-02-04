Will National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is 2.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $36.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBHC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.51% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.48, the stock is -4.51% and -1.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 14.64% off its SMA200. NBHC registered 0.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.88%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has around 1155 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $233.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 13.76. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.33% and -8.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Bank Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $74.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 104.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.76M, and float is at 29.15M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 101.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.43 million shares valued at $116.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.47% of the NBHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.02 million shares valued at $79.2 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.88 million shares representing 9.42% and valued at over $75.65 million, while Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $51.64 million.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Randall Christopher S., the company’s EVP, Comm. & Specialty Banking. SEC filings show that Randall Christopher S. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $32.66 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4827.0 shares.

National Bank Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Spring Maria F (Director) sold a total of 1,279 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $31.49 per share for $40276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32473.0 shares of the NBHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30, Newfield Richard U Jr. (Chief Risk Mngmt Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $26.79 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 115,086 shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC).

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Republic Bank (FRC) that is trading 33.53% up over the past 12 months. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -20.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.76.