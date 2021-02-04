Will Primerica Inc. (PRI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is 6.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.20 and a high of $144.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRI stock was last observed hovering at around $142.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.83% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.03% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.04, the stock is 4.16% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 17.76% off its SMA200. PRI registered 15.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.42.

The stock witnessed a 10.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.11%, and is 5.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Primerica Inc. (PRI) has around 2201 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.14. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.73% and -0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Primerica Inc. (PRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primerica Inc. (PRI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primerica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.49 with sales reaching $584.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Primerica Inc. (PRI) Top Institutional Holders

452 institutions hold shares in Primerica Inc. (PRI), with 353.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 92.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.59M, and float is at 38.95M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 91.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.13 million shares valued at $467.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.50% of the PRI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.66 million shares valued at $413.67 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.38 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $382.79 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $261.9 million.

Primerica Inc. (PRI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Primerica Inc. (PRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rand Alison S., the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Rand Alison S. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $133.08 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12962.0 shares.

Primerica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Schneider Peter W. (President) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $134.38 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23839.0 shares of the PRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Williams Glenn J. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $126.29 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 65,343 shares of Primerica Inc. (PRI).

Primerica Inc. (PRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -9.13% down over the past 12 months. Citizens Inc. (CIA) is -11.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.01.