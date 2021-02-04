Will Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN) is 0.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.99 and a high of $10.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The LATN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $10.45, the stock is 1.44% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 4.75% off its SMA200. LATN registered a gain of 5.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

The stock witnessed a 0.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 522.50. Distance from 52-week low is 16.24% and -0.85% from its 52-week high.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.92% while institutional investors hold 77.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.00M, and float is at 20.02M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 62.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.44 million shares valued at $24.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the LATN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.77 million shares valued at $17.6 million to account for 7.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 1.7 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $16.83 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $11.25 million.