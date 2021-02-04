XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) is 29.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $22.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The XBIT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -12.22% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.20, the stock is 15.87% and 14.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 19.45% off its SMA200. XBIT registered -7.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.04.

The stock witnessed a 24.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.23%, and is 11.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $571.46M and $38.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.15. Distance from 52-week low is 131.65% and -11.01% from its 52-week high.

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XBiotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7M over the same period..

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in XBiotech Inc. (XBIT), with 11.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.40% while institutional investors hold 23.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.04M, and float is at 17.73M with Short Float at 9.23%. Institutions hold 14.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.28 million shares valued at $24.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.39% of the XBIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.74 million shares valued at $14.09 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $5.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.93% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $5.2 million.

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAY STREET FINANCIAL S.A., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAY STREET FINANCIAL S.A. sold 1,173,033 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $18.78 per share for a total of $22.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.98 million shares.

XBiotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that BAY STREET FINANCIAL S.A. (10% Owner) sold a total of 182,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $18.42 per share for $3.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.15 million shares of the XBIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, MCKENZIE W THORPE (Director) disposed off 375,000 shares at an average price of $18.30 for $6.86 million. The insider now directly holds 2,560,964 shares of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT).

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading 13.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.66% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.65.