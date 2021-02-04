Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) picks momentum as shares rise 17.86%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) is 11.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $18.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The XENE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.16, the stock is 12.01% and 25.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock 38.47% off its SMA200. XENE registered 17.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19.

The stock witnessed a 16.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.12%, and is 17.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $621.71M and $30.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.14% and -6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.80%).

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $3.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 342.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE), with 2.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.58% while institutional investors hold 87.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.00M, and float is at 32.72M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 81.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 3.5 million shares valued at $38.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the XENE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 2.8 million shares valued at $31.0 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.62 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $29.05 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $27.65 million.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIMSTONE SIMON N., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $14.43 per share for a total of $43290.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that PIMSTONE SIMON N. (CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $13.99 per share for $69950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the XENE stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) that is trading 36.58% up over the past 12 months. Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is 405.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.19.