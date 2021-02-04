Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX: XTNT) is 33.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The XTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -60.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -60.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is 12.01% and 21.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 42.70% off its SMA200. XTNT registered 12.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1928.

The stock witnessed a 30.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.86%, and is 5.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $114.50M and $56.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.91% and -54.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $17.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.34% while institutional investors hold 98.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.23M, and float is at 4.19M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 95.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.25 million shares valued at $7.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.92% of the XTNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.38 million shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bruce & Co, Inc. which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.12 million.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.