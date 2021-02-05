10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

310 institutions hold shares in 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 90.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.34M, and float is at 71.97M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 88.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 9.71 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.45% of the TXG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 8.59 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 11.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Venrock Management VI, LLC which holds 8.19 million shares representing 11.35% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.25% of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $742.4 million.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) is 28.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.78 and a high of $191.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXG stock was last observed hovering at around $180.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.75% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -25.41% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.84, the stock is 4.88% and 15.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 52.68% off its SMA200. TXG registered 97.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.33.

The stock witnessed a 28.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.42%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has around 713 employees, a market worth around $19.82B and $261.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.78% and -4.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $100.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.40% in year-over-year returns.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Activity

A total of 207 insider transactions have happened at 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 167 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRUTCHFIELD BRADFORD, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that CRUTCHFIELD BRADFORD sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $175.99 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34608.0 shares.

10x Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that McAnear Justin J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $176.05 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20774.0 shares of the TXG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Hindson Benjamin J. (See Remarks) disposed off 33,750 shares at an average price of $175.98 for $5.94 million. The insider now directly holds 36,636 shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG).