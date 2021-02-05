908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) is 20.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.25 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MASS stock was last observed hovering at around $66.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.14% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.38% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.50, the stock is 15.40% and 16.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 16.33% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.64.

The stock witnessed a 18.31% in the last 1 month, and is 24.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $29.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.38% and -7.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

908 Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $5.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.10% this year.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in 908 Devices Inc. (MASS), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.71% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.16M, and float is at 21.82M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 31563.0 shares valued at $1.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the MASS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 22379.0 shares valued at $1.27 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HRUSOVSKY E KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HRUSOVSKY E KEVIN bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

908 Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Turner Michael S. (VP, General Counsel) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $20.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the MASS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Kedar Sharon (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,077,091 shares of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS).