A peek at EverQuote Inc. (EVER): Who has invested in It?

207 institutions hold shares in EverQuote Inc. (EVER), with 4.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.94% while institutional investors hold 101.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.53M, and float is at 17.31M with Short Float at 17.77%. Institutions hold 86.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 1.09 million shares valued at $42.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.37% of the EVER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.96 million shares valued at $37.16 million to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.95 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $36.89 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $36.46 million.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) is 32.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.00 and a high of $63.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVER stock was last observed hovering at around $48.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.14% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -23.28% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.31, the stock is 18.53% and 26.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 12.35% off its SMA200. EVER registered 26.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.78.

The stock witnessed a 31.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.74%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $323.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.80% and -22.27% from its 52-week high.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EverQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $91.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.40% in year-over-year returns.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at EverQuote Inc. (EVER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner John Brandon, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Wagner John Brandon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $41.45 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

EverQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Mendal Jayme (CEO and President) sold a total of 309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $40.01 per share for $12363.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the EVER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Wagner John Brandon (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $40.45 for $80900.0. The insider now directly holds 202,770 shares of EverQuote Inc. (EVER).