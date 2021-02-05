A peek at Kemper Corporation (KMPR): Who has invested in It?

370 institutions hold shares in Kemper Corporation (KMPR), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 76.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.36M, and float is at 62.68M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 73.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.41 million shares valued at $361.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the KMPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.4 million shares valued at $361.17 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.98 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $332.66 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $186.48 million.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is -9.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.81 and a high of $85.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMPR stock was last observed hovering at around $69.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.76% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.21% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.52, the stock is -7.85% and -8.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -3.39% off its SMA200. KMPR registered -12.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.72.

The stock witnessed a -10.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.02%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.62 and Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.20% and -18.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kemper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Kemper Corporation (KMPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Mark A., the company’s EVP, Bus Dev & Reinsurance. SEC filings show that Green Mark A. sold 8,825 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $83.93 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28736.0 shares.

Kemper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that BOSCHELLI JOHN MICHAEL (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 12,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $82.43 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13287.0 shares of the KMPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Mullins Christine F. (EVP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $81.25 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 10,516 shares of Kemper Corporation (KMPR).

Kemper Corporation (KMPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) that is trading 1.49% up over the past 12 months. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is -14.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.