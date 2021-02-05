A peek at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Who has invested in It?

411 institutions hold shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC), with 677.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.65% while institutional investors hold 85.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.20M, and float is at 40.39M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 83.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.43 million shares valued at $401.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.78% of the VAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.58 million shares valued at $325.51 million to account for 8.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 2.62 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $238.09 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $184.51 million.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.10 and a high of $157.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAC stock was last observed hovering at around $136.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.59% off its average median price target of $151.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.88% off the consensus price target high of $199.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.56% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.52, the stock is 3.83% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock 37.33% off its SMA200. VAC registered 10.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.81.

The stock witnessed a 3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.08%, and is 11.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $3.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.38. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 370.17% and -10.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $717.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dwight D., the company’s Exec. VP & CIO. SEC filings show that Smith Dwight D. sold 1,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $138.39 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11680.0 shares.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Hunter James H. IV (Exec. VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $139.26 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40733.0 shares of the VAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Yonker Michael E. (Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 1,465 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 7,515 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is trading -20.08% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -13.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.