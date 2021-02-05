A peek at Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD): Who has invested in It?

86 institutions hold shares in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD), with 491.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 97.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.90M, and float is at 25.08M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 95.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 4.64 million shares valued at $54.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.87% of the OXFD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Capital LLP with 2.57 million shares valued at $30.05 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. which holds 2.11 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $24.66 million, while Endurant Capital Management, LP holds 6.76% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $20.53 million.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) is 25.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.37 and a high of $23.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OXFD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.48% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.94, the stock is 1.05% and 20.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 54.63% off its SMA200. OXFD registered 45.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.85.

The stock witnessed a 27.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.77%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $561.01M and $57.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.13% and -5.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $19.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BALTHROP PATRICK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALTHROP PATRICK J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $12.48 per share for a total of $49920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Wrighton-Smith Peter (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $11.56 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the OXFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Wrighton-Smith Peter (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 26,000 shares at an average price of $11.45 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 384,700 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD).

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) that is trading 174.81% up over the past 12 months. Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is 191.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -181.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.