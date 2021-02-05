A peek at SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA): Who has invested in It?

150 institutions hold shares in SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), with 32.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.98% while institutional investors hold 66.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.08M, and float is at 44.91M with Short Float at 4.33%. Institutions hold 38.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.62 million shares valued at $31.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.71% of the SIGA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.59 million shares valued at $17.81 million to account for 3.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AltraVue Capital, LLC which holds 1.91 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $13.12 million, while Jet Capital Investors, L.P. holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $11.34 million.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is -9.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $8.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIGA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is -6.80% and -7.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -1.14% off its SMA200. SIGA registered 29.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.04.

The stock witnessed a -10.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.23%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $514.74M and $91.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.31. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.41% and -18.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.70% this year.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antal James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Antal James sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $7.10 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is trading 88.37% up over the past 12 months. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is 217.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.52.