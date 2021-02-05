A peek at Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW): Who has invested in It?

322 institutions hold shares in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.63% while institutional investors hold 98.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.00M, and float is at 79.92M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 96.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.38 million shares valued at $319.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the WWW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.88 million shares valued at $203.67 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.37 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $112.87 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $111.6 million.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is -0.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.19 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WWW stock was last observed hovering at around $30.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.13% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -15.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.11, the stock is 0.01% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 20.27% off its SMA200. WWW registered -5.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.84.

The stock witnessed a 0.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.80%, and is 5.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.77 and Fwd P/E is 15.18. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.21% and -8.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $476.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.60% in year-over-year returns.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grunberg Joelle, the company’s President, Sperry. SEC filings show that Grunberg Joelle sold 2,951 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $30.79 per share for a total of $90861.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3855.0 shares.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that HANSON KYLE (Sr. VP, Gen’l Counsel & Sec’y) sold a total of 2,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $31.39 per share for $84502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10241.0 shares of the WWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Klimek Amy M. (Sr. VP of Human Resources) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $31.44 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 38,630 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW).

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading 34.72% up over the past 12 months. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is -2.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.92% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.31.