Allakos Inc. (ALLK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.60 and a high of $157.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALLK stock was last observed hovering at around $138.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.32% off its average median price target of $130.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.59% off the consensus price target high of $204.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -293.33% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $141.60, the stock is 9.26% and 13.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 55.61% off its SMA200. ALLK registered 84.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.14.

The stock witnessed a 15.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.13%, and is 11.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 240.34% and -10.36% from its 52-week high.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Allakos Inc. (ALLK), with 5.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.03% while institutional investors hold 107.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.95M, and float is at 47.08M with Short Float at 7.46%. Institutions hold 96.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 5.79 million shares valued at $471.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.04% of the ALLK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 5.74 million shares valued at $467.33 million to account for 10.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 3.59 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $292.04 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 3.32 million with a market value of $270.32 million.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Allakos Inc. (ALLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Paul Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walker Paul Edward sold 35,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $140.46 per share for a total of $4.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.16 million shares.

Allakos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Walker Paul Edward (Director) sold a total of 68,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $141.71 per share for $9.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.2 million shares of the ALLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, NOHRA GUY P (10% Owner) disposed off 7,692 shares at an average price of $75.62 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Allakos Inc. (ALLK).